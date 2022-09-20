Eufy’s 1080p Wi-Fi video doorbell with chime secures your home this fall at new low of $40

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Eufy 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Chime for $39.99 shipped with the code SSBW2Z32 at checkout. Down from our last mention of $76 back in May and the current refurbished price of $80, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and it’s even in new condition. This video doorbell features a 1080p resolution as well as HDR and distortion correction to ensure that things look proper when you’re viewing them. There’s no hidden cost here either as the camera doesn’t rely on cloud subscriptions to function. You’ll also find AI technology which detects body shape and face pattern to only alert you when a human is at the door, nixing false notifications from pets walking around. Plus, the kit includes a chime in the box just in case yours isn’t compatible when it’s time to install. Keep reading for more.

Need to keep an eye on the inside of your house too? Consider picking up the 1080p Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon. That’s fairly budget-friendly all things considered and it delivers a similar 1080p resolution to your home security setup. Plus, the local SD recording option is great for those who want to keep footage from hitting the cloud.

For a more premium porch protection setup, don’t forget that Eufy’s Dual Camera Smart Video Doorbell is back down to its second-best price yet, which is $160. Normally $200, this $40 discount is fairly rare and makes now a great time to pick up this unique 2-camera system. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save as we close out the summer and head toward fall.

eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell features:

HD Video for Clear Viewing: 1080p-grade resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.

