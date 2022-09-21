Amazon’s Echo Studio smart home speaker bundle now $100 off at $300 shipped

While we are expecting new models unveiled as part of next week’s Amazon showcase, it is now offering notable pricing on the Echo Home Entertainment Bundle at $299.97 shipped. The regularly $400 package (the same price it would cost buying all three individually) consists of an Echo Studio alongside a pair of Echo Smart Speakers (4th Gen) at $100 off the going rate. You can pair the larger Studio unit with the Echo speakers for “rich left/right stereo sound” or spread throughout your space for whole home audio. Alongside “lossless audio formats like HD or Ultra HD, and select songs in spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos,” the Echo Studio delivers five internal speakers and the ability to control compatible lights, locks, and sensor with your voice (including Zigbee gear and select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs). Hit up our Echo buying guide for more details on the current-generation lineup. More details below.

While we might very well see next-generation iterations on the smart speakers above come next week, chances are prices won’t dip quite as low as what we are seeing today for some time. A more obvious lower-cost alternative would be to just grab a Echo Studio at $200 or an extra Echo 4th Gen at $100 to expand your growing Alexa-powered smart home audio setup, never mind the new entry-level models we could see showcased in the upcoming Amazon reveal event.

If you’re looking for some Sony-backed Bluetooth audio action, its latest X-Series models we reviewed this summer are now seeing some new Amazon all-time lows. Starting from $98 with up to $100 in savings to be had, SRS-XE200 and 300 models are now marked down alongside the larger party variant with all of the details you need waiting right here. Swing by our smart home hub for some additional intelligent options for upgrading your space at a discount as well.

Echo Home Entertainment Bundle features:

This bundle contains Echo Studio plus two Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers. For rich left/right stereo sound, pair the Echo Studio with both Echo devices in one room room. For multi-room music, set up the Echo devices in multiple rooms throughout your house.

With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

Immersive sound with Echo Studio – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, enjoy access to 75 million songs in lossless audio formats like HD or Ultra HD, and select songs in spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

