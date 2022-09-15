Sony’s latest X-Series Bluetooth speakers hit Amazon lows from $98 (Up to $100 off)

After seeing a new all-time low hits the brand’s LinkBuds true wireless earbuds, Amazon is now offering some of the best prices yet on Sony’s latest X-Series Bluetooth speakers. First up, you can land the Sony SRS-XE200 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $98 shipped in all three colorways. This one launched this past summer before we had a chance to go hands-on shortly thereafter and is now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the integrated carry strap, it delivers the brand’s latest entry-level X-balanced speaker array for “powerful bass and crisp sound” backed by dual passive radiators. From there, you can expect 1P67 water and dust protection complemented 16 hours of portable wireless playback and a series of customization options via the companion app. Take a closer look right here and head below for more new lows on the latest X-Series Bluetooth speakers.

Over on this landing page, you’ll also find the larger SRS-XE300 model alongside the more flagship SRS-XG300 portable party speaker that is now over $100 off the going rate. Deals on these models start from $148 shipped. We also took a hands-on look at these two options for more details on the user experience right here.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 models, then hit up this ongoing price drop on the Marshall Uxbridge AirPlay 2 speaker. This delightfully-retro option brings Apple’s mobile audio streaming functionality to the table alongside built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity to join the vintage stylings. Get a closer look right here.

Sony SRS-XE200 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Lightweight design with an easy to carry strap for maximum portability

IP67 waterproof and dustproof paired with a shockproof design

Line shaped diffuser distributes music evenly across a wide sound stage

X-Balanced speakers for powerful bass and crisp sound

Dual passive radiators reproduce powerful bass notes.

Up to 16 hours of playing time, plus quick charging

Personalized sound control via the Sony | Music Center app

