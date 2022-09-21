Amazon’s latest watch sale from $16: Citizen, mechanical Seiko, Timex, more up to $300 off

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFashionCitizenSeiko
$300 off From $16
Amazon watch deals-Citizen-Seiko

Amazon has now launched a timepiece sale with watch models starting from just over $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you will find some more fashion-focused pieces starting at under $20, there are some notable quartz models from Citizen and Bulova on sale right now alongside a series of affordable Timex models in the $30 to $60 range as well. You’ll even find some Seiko references with 23-jewel automatic Japanese mechanical movements and as much as $300 in savings. Shop all seven pages worth of deals right here and be sure to head below for some of our top picks. 

Amazon watch deals:

Elsewhere in today’s fashion deals, adidas launched a sizable collection of new fall markdowns today. Delivering up to 60% in savings, you’ll find apparel, slides, runners, and more casual footwear on sale with deals starting from $6. All of the details you need are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our fashion deal hub for more. 

Seiko Men’s Automatic Mechanical in silver features:

A minimalist dial, with brilliant sunray finish, features precisely sculpted hands and markers which enhance the beauty and visibility of the timepiece. The in-house 23-jewel mechanical movement, visible under a see-through caseback, has a power reserve of 41 hours and can wound both automatically and manually. This superbly tailored watch is crafted of stainless steel and has a tri-fold push-button release clasp. The secure caseback helps ensure the timepiece remains water resistant to 10 bar (100 meters).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Citizen Seiko

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s latest NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Google T...
Roborock’s smart robo vacs and mops now up to $27...
Logitech reveals new Blue Sona XLR microphone alongside...
DEWALT’s 6-tool 20V MAX combo kit sees $99 price ...
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals review: A direct...
Save $190 on DJI’s RSC 2 Pro Combo with bundled p...
Crucial’s latest P3 Plus 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD just hit th...
PowerColor’s Fighter RX 6700 XT GPU is perfect fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments