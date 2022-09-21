Amazon’s latest watch sale from $16: Citizen, mechanical Seiko, Timex, more up to $300 off

Amazon has now launched a timepiece sale with watch models starting from just over $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While you will find some more fashion-focused pieces starting at under $20, there are some notable quartz models from Citizen and Bulova on sale right now alongside a series of affordable Timex models in the $30 to $60 range as well. You’ll even find some Seiko references with 23-jewel automatic Japanese mechanical movements and as much as $300 in savings. Shop all seven pages worth of deals right here and be sure to head below for some of our top picks.

Amazon watch deals:

Elsewhere in today’s fashion deals, adidas launched a sizable collection of new fall markdowns today. Delivering up to 60% in savings, you’ll find apparel, slides, runners, and more casual footwear on sale with deals starting from $6. All of the details you need are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our fashion deal hub for more.

Seiko Men’s Automatic Mechanical in silver features:

A minimalist dial, with brilliant sunray finish, features precisely sculpted hands and markers which enhance the beauty and visibility of the timepiece. The in-house 23-jewel mechanical movement, visible under a see-through caseback, has a power reserve of 41 hours and can wound both automatically and manually. This superbly tailored watch is crafted of stainless steel and has a tri-fold push-button release clasp. The secure caseback helps ensure the timepiece remains water resistant to 10 bar (100 meters).

