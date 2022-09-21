DEWALT’s 6-tool 20V MAX combo kit sees $99 price cut ahead of fall DIY projects at $580

Amazon is offering the 6-tool DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit for $580.04 shipped. Down $99 from its normal going rate at Amazon, this is a match for the best price that we’ve seen in the past few months. This expansive kit includes everything you need to get started with when it comes to doing DIY projects around the house. That means you’ll get an impact driver, drill/driver, flashlight, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and Bluetooth radio to round things out. On top of that, you’ll get two 20V MAX batteries, a charger, and carrying bag with this purchase ensuring you’re ready to go (and stay organized) as soon as it arrives. DEWALT is consistently considered one of the best brands around for tools and today’s deal allows you to enter the brand’s ecosystem while saving some cash at the same time. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you only need the drill/driver and impact, then consider picking up this 2-tool combo kit from DEWALT at Amazon for $199. It still includes two 20V MAX batteries, a charger, and bag, but just nixes the additional tools. However, the drill/driver and impact are two of the most important tools to have in a DIY kit, so be sure to check it out if you’re on a tighter budget.

Don’t forget to check out this deal on the Dremel 4000 Rotary Tool Kit that’s on sale for $111. That’s a total of 26% off its normal going rate and marks one of the best times to pick this kit up. Plus, we’re seeing other discounts from $20, so be sure to check out our roundup from earlier today. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

DEWALT 6-tool Combo Kit features:

The DCK620D2 6-Tool Combo Kit features DEWALT cordless tools which are ideal for most tasks on the jobsite. This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless tools combo kit features a drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, work light and speaker. A contractor bag is also included for portability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!