Organize your desktop with the iPhone 14-ready Lamicall metal S1 stand at just $8.50

The official Lamical Amazon storefront is now offering its S1 Smartphone Stand from $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in black and silver (or red at $8.99), this is at least 15% off the regular price tag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Compatible with your new iPhone 14 as well as previous-generation models and Android handsets (just about anything between 4 and 8 inches), it delivers a neat, minimalist metal cradle for your device. A notable option on the desktop or nightstand, it also features padding to avoid causing scratches as well as a cut out to pass cables through. It might not be the adjustable angle model, but that one sells for $13 right now. Additional details below.

UGREEN is another notable brand in the ultra-affordable accessory space and its smartphone stand is currently selling for just over $7.50 Prime shipped. It won’t lift your phone off the desktop with the sort of floating approach like the Lamicall above does, but will still provide a neat home for your device and at a lower price point.

For a higher-end solution with integrated charging and multi device support, check out this deal on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand. Now sitting at the lowest price we have tracked since release this summer, you can bring this one home for $127.50, down from the regular $150 price tag right now. Get all of the details you need right here and be sure to check out our recent ZAGG giveaway for a chance to win a MagSafe charger bundle and more for FREE.

Lamicall S1 Smartphone Stand features:

This cell phone stand is compatible with all 4-8 inches smartphones in phone cases…The iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. Stable and easy to watch Youtube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches. Using this desktop phone holder at home to prop up your phone, you can better view recipes while cooking. It’s also great for on your nightstand, so no more fumbling around in the morning to shut off the alarm.

