Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit includes three outdoor HomeKit lights for $268.50 (Reg. $340)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit for $268.51 shipped. Normally fetching $340, today’s offer is a rare chance to save with this being one of the first discounts of the year at nearly $72 off. This also beats our previous refurbished mention by $12 and is a new Amazon low. Delivering three weather-resistant spotlights to your outdoor Philips Hue setup, this Lily kit includes everything you need aside from the Hue Hub. Each lamp is built to withstand the elements and can add some ambient multicolor lighting to your garden or porch be it some added ambiance or putting up some spooky lighting vibes come Halloween or more festive displays towards December. Plus, you’ll find HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant support to round out the package. Get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable option for getting in on the outdoor Philips Hue action enters in the form of the Calla Ambiance Pathway light. This weather-resistant offering includes everything you need to add a bit of ambiance to your outdoor space, be it the patio or walkway. This one has a more simple design than the spotlights above, and sells for $130 at Amazon

If you’d rather upgrade the interior of your smart home, Amazon is also currently running an extra 15% off Philips Hue smart bulb sale. Most notably marking down Filament bulbs to the best prices in months, if not of the entire year, these start at $34 and then are joined by an assortment of other ways to give Siri, Alexa, and Assistant some new gear to control from $19.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

