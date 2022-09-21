Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G 256GB falls to $926 (Reg. $1,060), more

Update: Amazon is now dropping the price even lower on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, falling to a new Amazon low of $925.82.

After seeing the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 go up for sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to yet another one of Samsung’s latest foldables. Right now, the just-released unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is now sitting at $899.99 shipped for the 128GB version of the smartphone in all four colors. Normally fetching $1,000, this is the first chance to save some cash on an unlocked model with $100 in savings attached. This is also a new all-time low. You can also save $100 on 256GB capacity models, which drop to $959.99 from the usual $1,060 going rate.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU.

Though as we mentioned above, the flagship end of Samsung’s latest foldable lineup is also getting in on the savings this week. Also seeing its first Amazon discount following a launch last month, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now marked down to an all-time low of $1,600. These $200 in savings deliver an even more capable folding canvas with an internal 7.6-inch display centered around the very same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as the Flip 4 above.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

