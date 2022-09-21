Save 41% and tidy your desk with this self-adjusting vertical laptop stand at $9.50

Momax Technology (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Vertical Laptop Stand for $9.59 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code NJIZ7Q22 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $16, this saves $6.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This stand is self-adjustable so you don’t have to worry about changing the width depending on what laptop is being placed in it. There’s also a strong and stable build with non-slip pads and a wide base that can support laptops up to 17.3-inches and 23 pounds. It also is great at saving on space for your desk since it mounts the laptop vertically, meaning there’s no more wasted area of a computer laying flat. Plus, this stand is compatible with just about every laptop on the market up to 4-inches thick thanks to its universal design. Keep reading for more.

Truth be told, it’ll be hard to find a better-priced laptop stand on Amazon than today’s lead deal. However, you can pick up the stand above and grab this smartphone stand for only a little more than its typical price. Lamicall’s adjustable phone stand can be had for $8.50, which, when combined with the $9.60 above, comes out to $18, just $2 above today’s lead deal’s going rate.

For a more premium experience, consider instead picking up the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma that’s back down to a 12-month low at Amazon. Coming in at $86, it’s much more expensive, but also, it’ll add several features not found in today’s lead deal like RGB LED lighting and a built-in USB hub.

Momax Vertical Laptop Stand features:

No longer worry about installing your mobile devices, Arch 2 desktop storage artifact allows you to manage your frequently used mobile devices more effectively on a crowded desktop. Elegant design, simple to use, sturdy and reliable, providing a cleaner working environment in seconds.

