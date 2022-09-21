Woot launches refurb Apple sale with M1 iPad Pro at $670, M1 MacBook Pro $439 off, more

Through the end of today, Woot has launched its latest sale that’s marking down an assortment of certified refurbished Apple releases including M1 iPads, Macs, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. One of the more notable inclusions in the sale offers a rare chance to save on refurbished 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models. If the new condition deals last week we’re enticing enough, today’s offer arrives to deliver the best price yet on the Wi-Fi 256GB model at $669.99. Down from its original $899 going rate, this amounts to $229 in savings while also undercutting our previous mention by $179.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Another refurbished offer undercutting ongoing new condition discounts has gone live on M1 MacBook Pro today, as well. Included in the same sale at Woot, the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro now rests at $859.99 for the 256GB model. You’d more regularly pay $1,299, with today’s offer even undercutting the savings offered by Best Buy right now by another $90 to deliver an overall $439 in savings.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the summer, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Everything included in today’s Woot Apple event comes backed by a 90-day warranty and the usual reliable conditions offered by the Amazon subsidiary. You’ll want to shop the rest of the discounts before the sale ends later tonight, or before any gear begins selling out.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!