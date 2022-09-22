Add a 2-pack of 9,600-lumen shop/garage LED lights for just $12 at Amazon (Reg. $20)

OOOLED (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of 9,600-lumen Shop/Garage LED Lights for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $20, this saves $8 and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for this brightness of lights. If your garage, shop, or basement is dark, adding these lights is the best way to illuminate the area. They simply screw into an existing light fixture, which means that you won’t have to worry about wiring or installing anything to add extra brightness to your space. Plus, being LED, these lights only use 80W of electricity to output what used to take over 800W to deliver. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, it’s hard to beat today’s lead deal. However, you could instead pick up a 4-pack of 1,100-lumen bulbs for $9.50 at Amazon instead. Sure, that’s nowhere near the amount of light output from the bulbs above. But, at the same time, these LEDs take up far less energy if you don’t need nearly 20,000-lumens in a space.

Looking for outdoor lighting? Consider picking up the Philips Hue Lily spotlight kit which includes three outdoor HomeKit lights on sale for $268.50. That’s down from its normal $340 going rate and makes now a fantastic time to invest in Hue’s outdoor lighting setup, which will bring a nice ambiance to your outdoor space this fall.

OOOLED Shop LED Light features:

Totally 9600 lumens by High quality LED Chip. We use brand-LED chip inside , CRI >80 which will make your garage looks better,6500K color temperatuhich is the best color temperature for daylight using, which will provid the best indoor lighting experience. Consume only 80w, The brightness is several times that of ordinary incandescent lamps, and it can achieve 80% energy saving and reduce electricity bills

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!