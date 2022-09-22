Amazon offers NFL Property of hoodies/tees from $24 for Thursday Night Football (20% off)

Ahead of Thursday Night Football and as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Campus Colors (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its officially licensed NFL hoodies and t-shirts at 20% off with prices from under $24. You can land the NFL Property of hoodie with your team on it at $47.16 shipped. Select your team and size to see the discounted price. Down from the regular $60 price tag, these are the lowest prices we have tracked all year. Made in the USA, they feature a 4.5-ounce fleece lining, ribbed cuffs and waistband, jersey lined hood with with metal eyelets, and a “spacious front pouch pocket.” Head below for more details and the rest of today’s official NFL apparel deals.

Alongside everything featured in Amazon’s NFL merchandise and apparel store, today’s Gold Box deals also include the Campus Colors officially licensed NFL T-Shirts from $23.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, these are also the lowest prices we have tracked in 2022. Alongside your choice of team, the made in the USA “semi-fitted t-shirt is made from a cotton poly blend” with a “3/4-inch double-needle topstitched collar.”

As a quick reminder, Amazon Prime members can now stream Thursday Night Football (Steelers vs. Browns tonight) every week at 7 p.m. ET. You can get more details on that right here.

Then, if you haven’t just yet, go check out this epic Pepsi one-of-a-kind Gametime TV with a built-in beverage refrigerator while you’re at it and head over to our fashion guide for more apparel deals.

NFL Property of Hooded Sweatshirt features:

Our Property of Buffalo Bills hooded sweatshirt is a pro football hoodie with 4.5 oz fleece lining; our hoodies for men and women are super comfortable, run true to size, and are great for showing your Bills pride all year long

Features official Property of graphics that will stay crisp and wear after wear; sweatshirt designed for comfort; ribbed cuffs and waistband, jersey lined hood with metal eyelets, drawstrings, and a spacious front pouch pocket

Tagless Buffalo hooded sweatshirt is perfect for tailgates, games, and showing off your team spirit; gameday pullover hoodies are ideal Buffalo gifts for men and women football fans; unisex fit is ideal for both men and women



FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!