ASUS VivoBook S14 laptop with Evo i7 and Iris Xe graphics falls to new all-time low at $550

Amazon is offering the ASUS VivoBook S14 i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $549.99 shipped. Down from its normal $700 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a 14-inch 1080p 400-nit IPS display, this laptop packs a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on the Intel Evo platform with an 11th Generation i7 processor that also packs Iris Xe graphics. There’s 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD in tow, as well. The backlit keyboard even has a fingerprint sensor to work with Windows Hello, making login quite simple. Keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up this budget-friendly laptop bag for $24 on Amazon. It’s roomy enough to fit your new laptop, the charge, a wireless mouse, and much more. The shoulder strap makes it easy to carry around and there are handles if you need to keep it a little closer to the chest and less flopping around.

Those who prefer Apple’s laptops won’t want to miss the sale we found earlier today. Amazon is clearing out M1 MacBook Airs with $149 off and ushering in all-time lows at $850. While not the latest from Apple, the M1 MacBook Air still packs plenty of power and value in its ultra-lightweight form-factor that delivers all-day battery life.

ASUS VivoBook S14 features:

VivoBook S14 has evolved. It’s feather-light. It’s even more powerful. It uses the latest Intel® processors, Iris® Xe graphics and Wi-Fi 6 with ASUS WiFi Master technology so you can breeze through even your toughest days. With classy diamond-cut edges and a sleek all-metal chassis, VivoBook S14 is all about the uniqueness of you: open the lid and a color-blocked Enter key puts you center stage. VivoBook S14 lightens everything — your load, your tasks, your life —and brings out the very best in you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

