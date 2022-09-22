Amazon clears out M1 MacBook Air with $149 discount to all-time low at $850

Amazon is now beginning to clear out Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air with an all-time low price. Right now, you can score the entry-level 256GB configuration for its lowest price to date at $849.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. While you’d normally pay $999, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings and beats our previous mention by $49. This is the lowest we’ve seen in over 2 months and marks only the second time this year we’ve seen a return to the all-time low.

This may not be the new M2 model that hit the scene in the past few months, but the value offered by the original M1 MacBook Air is still unmatched, especially at today’s all-time low price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If your setup could use some extra power brought on by active cooling, Best Buy is also clearing out previous-generation MacBooks. Right now the M1 MacBook Pro is sitting at some of the best prices to date following up to $499 discounts. The 256GB model currently starts at $950 and then you’ll be able to score a new all-time low on the 512G capacity that’s setting the pace will the full savings.

In either case, a great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of any M1 MacBook with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

