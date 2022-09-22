Save 45% on MOMAX’s new 25W 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station at $66

The official MOMAX storefront on Amazon is now offering its new 25W 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for $65.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code 44K3BUYK applied at checkout. Normally going for $120, this 45% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this new charger. Here you will be able to charge your new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2 in one location with the MagSafe mount providing your phone 15W of power and 5W for your Apple Watch and AirPods. You will have a 39.4-inch USB-C to USB-C cable to provide the charger power, though you do not have an AC adapter included here. There is also circuitry here to protect the station from overload, overcharge, short circuits, and over-discharge. Keep reading below for more.

As there is no power adapter included with the MOMAX Charging Station above, why not use some of your savings to grab Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN PIQ Charger for $23? This power adapter has a single USB-C output that can deliver a total of 30W of power to whatever is connected, be it the charging station above or various other phones with support for fast charging. Whether you’re using it with the charging station above or to juice up your iPhone 14, Anker’s ActiveShield 2.0 will keep your devices safe by monitoring temperature over “3 million times per day.” Be sure to check out our review of this new Charger block to learn more.

After checking out this deal on MOMAX’s charging station be sure to stick around and head over to our smartphone accessory deal roundup starting from $10. Leading the way is the Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter and Car Charger for $10. Not all cars have built-in Bluetooth or even an auxiliary port. That’s where the SmartCharge T1 comes in. Simply connect your smartphone to it over Bluetooth and then tune your car to the preset FM station and enjoy your tunes and phone calls hands-free.

MOMAX 25W 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station features:

【MFM certified MagSafe Charging station】Using Apple’s MagSafe magnetic suction module, the lock screen has its own charging animation, which is in harmony with the iPhone, and you can view the MFM certification information through the iPhone.

【Super Magnetic Suction】The upgraded magnetic force of the wireless charger stand will hold your phone securely,the MagSafe magnetic suction function only supports bare metal or with a MagSafe case. Easily lock into any position to provide landscape or portrait view mode.

【Safe and secure charging】The intelligent circuit protection chip has passed the safety certification. Safely protect your phone from over current, over voltage, overheating, overcharging, short circuit. It also supports foreign object detection FOD function, allowing you to charge more quickly and safely.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!