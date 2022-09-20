Review: Anker’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger is an iPhone 14’s best friend

Earlier this month, Anker revealed a collection of new USB-C chargers that landed just before Apple took to the stage for its annual September event. In a near perfectly time launch to go alongside the new iPhone 14, which lacks a charger in the box, the new Anker Nano 3 GaN adapter arrived to give owners of the new handset a way to power their device with a color-matching, compact form factor.

Anker Nano 3 GaN Charger arrives with 30W of power

Hitting the scene days ahead of the iPhone 14’s reveal, Anker revealed its latest collection of charging accessories. Headlined by some plant-based Lightning cables, which we’ll be taking a hands-on look at in the near future, the lineup also received a new compact charging offering. The Nano 3 arrives as Anker’s latest offering, which can dish out 30W of power.

Packed within a design that’ll fit right in the palm of your hand, Anker is leveraging GaN technology for its latest release. Capable of dishing out 30W of power from the single USB-C port, the new offering is said to be able to top off Apple’s latest handset much faster than the company’s own offerings.

Aside from its actual charging tech, the design of Anker’s latest is yet another big draw that helps it stand out from the slew of other options on the marker. Folding prongs are one of the more notable inclusions for the form factor, especially considering how compact the wall adapter is. It makes all the difference for throwing in your bag to keep an everyday carry, is nice and compact, and really just elevates the build.

Not quite as useful, Anker also delivers some added styling into the mix of its new Nano 3 chargers. Available in one of five different colorways, you’ll be able to choose which model fits in with the rest of your gear. There’s Aurora White, Lilac Purple, Misty Blue, Natural Green, and Phantom Black available at launch.

There isn’t quite a direct correlation between the iPhone 14 colors and the designs of these new GaN USB-C chargers, but it seems many of the same colors exist between the two lineups. So if you’re rocking one of the new purple handsets from Apple or any of the other colorways, you’ll be able to grab a complementing accessory from Anker.

Pricing is one of the last areas where the new Nano 3 charger stands out, with Anker delivering a $22.99 MSRP. Each of the five offerings is currently available on Amazon right now. This is right in line with what we tend to see from other well-known brands for their 20W adapters.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker was kind enough to send over one of all five of the all-new Nano 3 chargers for me to check out. I’ve been using them sprinkled around my apartment for the past couple of weeks, both with the new iPhone 14 and other devices in my arsenal.

Right out of the box, the build is very similar to the quality of the Nano Pro chargers from Anker I checked out last year, which is to say that Anker has continued to deliver some sturdy offerings that, while made of plastic, don’t feel cheap by any means.

At the $23 price point, these are an easy recommendation for new iPhone 14 owners. I adore the different colorways and many shoppers are sure to as well, especially if you’re someone who likes to mix and match accessories to go alongside the devices in your setup. Last year’s Nano Pro will remain a great alternative for those on a tighter budget, but for other folks, they will enjoy having 30W of power in roughly the same form factor and for not all that much extra cash in this new flagship that’s at the more affordable end of Anker’s charging stable.

It manages to pack both the price and form factor of many other 20W offerings on the market but with some extra juice that makes this a suitable option even for topping off devices other than a smartphone. Apple’s latest MacBook Air can even benefit from this tiny charger, letting you bring a single adapter on a trip that hardly takes up as much space as opposed to its official wall charger.

