Smartphone Accessories: Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter/Charger $10, more

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Roav SmartCharge T1 Bluetooth FM Transmitter and Car Charger for $9.99 shipped. Down from $20, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $4 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This car charger has a unique feature in its back pocket: Bluetooth connectivity and an FM transmitter. Not all cars have built-in Bluetooth or even an auxiliary port. That’s where the SmartCharge T1 comes in. Simply connect your smartphone to it over Bluetooth and then tune your car to the preset FM station and enjoy your tunes and phone calls hands-free. On top of that, there’s a built-in USB port with QuickCharge support and Anker’s own PowerIQ 2.0 technology in tow to ensure your devices stay powered while traveling.

Boosted FM Connection: Stream music without interruption, straight from your phone to your car’s stereo system, via stable Bluetooth 4.2 and FM connections. Crisp Audio: Static-cancellation technology works in tandem with a boosted FM signal to broadcast crisp, clear audio through your car stereo. Hands-Free Calling: Bluetooth 4.2 establishes a reliable connection between your phone and SmartCharge T1, ensuring stable incoming and outgoing calls. PowerIQ 2.0: Keep your devices topped up while on the road with Anker’s exclusive fast-charging PowerIQ 2.0 technology (compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge devices). This gadget brings stable Bluetooth connectivity to any car. It pairs with and stream music/calls from your smart phone via Bluetooth, and broadcasts the music/call to your car stereo via FM radio. A large LCD display makes it easy to tune the FM frequency, with a flexible arm for positioning the display the way you want. The USB-A charging port with Anker PowerIQ technology detects and delivers the fastest possible charging to connected devices. And a USB-A port on the side accepts USB flash drives and plays music stored on them.

