Nomad launches new Ultra Orange rugged iPhone 14 Pro case and Apple Watch Ultra strap

Just before tomorrow’s Apple Watch Ultra launch day, Nomad is stepping in to reveal an all-new collection of fitting Apple accessories. The new Ultra Orange lineup has two different rugged cases and bands for the latest from Apple and is now up for pre-order ahead of launching later this fall with some savings attached.

Nomad Ultra Orange Rugged iPhone 14 case collection debuts

After seeing Nomad launch its first collection of new iPhone 14 series cases right after the Far Out Apple event earlier in the month, the company is now back with a new addition to the lineup. The Ultra Orange Rugged cases sport a distinct look from the usual leather designs we’ve come to expect from the brand and arrive with even more durable builds.

Pairing a bright orange PET backplate with a more rugged black Polycarbonate bumper, the covers provide an extra 15-foot drop protection as well as some other ways to keep your new smartphone safe. Each corner has a raised edge designed to keep the larger camera assembly off tables, desks, or other surfaces.

There are built-in magnets to handle the MagSafe charging pass-through, as well as support for your typical Qi charging. Nomad then rounds out the package with dual lanyard attachment points like we’ve seen from its other cases.

Now available for pre-order, the new Nomad Ultra Orange iPhone 14 cases are available for both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Normally, you’d pay $49.95 for them, but a 25% off discount is applied for those who lock in their order ahead of time. That lets you score them for $36.95 ahead of shipping in November.

As one of the first Apple Watch Ultra Bands from Nomad, we’re also seeing the new Sport Strap debut. Sporting much of the same orange stylings as the iPhone 14 covers, this new strap is designed to go with the more rugged version of the Apple wearable and has the same build as we’ve seen with Nomad’s regular Sport bands.

The workout-ready design is quite minimal and is made of a lightweight FKM fluoroelastomer rubber, which has interior ventilation channels for some added comfort. Aside from being a bit larger to accommodate Apple’s largest wearable to date, there’s the same design we’ve seen before.

Much like the Rugged iPhone 14 cases, Nomad is pricing this new band with a launch discount to date. The retail price is $59.95, but at launch, you’ll be able to drop that down to $49.95 for a limited time.

