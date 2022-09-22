Pixel 6 Pro with Google Tensor chip sees $250 fall discount to second-best price of $649

Just as Google’s Pixel 7 launch is around the corner, Amazon is now marking down the company’s current-generation flagship Android smartphone. Right now you can score the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB for $649 shipped in several styles. Normally fetching $899, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at $250 off. It comes within $50 of our previous mention from back in June and

Google’s latest flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases around 9to5, and its Liquid Air Amor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6 Pro without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to a $15 price tag.

Also still on sale in the Android world, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now marked down to an all-time low of $1,600. These $200 in savings deliver the very first cash discount on the just-released device that hit the scene last month with an even more capable folding canvas centered around an internal 7.6-inch display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

