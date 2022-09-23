Cole Haan drops new fall arrivals up to 50% off: Boots, dress shoes, more

For a limited time only, Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 50% off new fall markdowns. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Update your fall kicks with the 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $210 and originally sold for $320. These boots are highly versatile to dress up or down and have a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. The outer material of the boot is waterproof and the rubber sole helps promote traction. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off Nike, adidas, Steve Madden, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!