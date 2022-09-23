Cole Haan drops new fall arrivals up to 50% off: Boots, dress shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
50% off from $20

For a limited time only, Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 50% off new fall markdowns. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Update your fall kicks with the 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $210 and originally sold for $320. These boots are highly versatile to dress up or down and have a cushioned insole that promotes all-day comfort. The outer material of the boot is waterproof and the rubber sole helps promote traction. You can choose from two color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off Nike, adidas, Steve Madden, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Audio-Technica’s popular AT2020USB+ mic drops $50...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink ...
Pelican’s Marine Series Smartphone Dry Bag with t...
Save up to $450 on iBUYPOWER and HP RTX 3060 gaming des...
Get 5 years of online privacy and faster browsing with ...
9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2022 – Apple Watch SE $...
Rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 customizable wired Xb...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A A...
Load more...
Show More Comments