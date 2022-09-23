Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $30 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)

Apple just revealed the new iPhone 14 earlier this month and now Amazon is taking the end of the work week as an opportunity to start clearing out previous-generation iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Marking the first drops across the entire lineup in months, today’s offer are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen since the start of the summer and carry over to everything from the more premium leather cases to silicone styles and clear offerings. Everything starts from $30 and includes free shipping across the board. So if you’re sticking with an iPhone 13 this year, now is your chance to change the look and feel of your device by locking in a discounted case with 20% or more in savings attached. Spanning multiple colorways too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale below.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

