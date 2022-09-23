Pelican’s Marine Series Smartphone Dry Bag with touchscreen support now $32 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Marine Water Resistant Smartphone Dry Bag for $32 shipped. Available in black/hi-vis yellow or all-black, these regularly $40 accessories are now 20% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and at the lowest we can find. Delivering an IPX6 waterproof rating, it is described as a “100% sealed water-resistant bag” with a roll-top closure and a protected touch screen-accessible smartphone window (up to 7-inch displays). A notable option when out and about at the “beach, camping, kayaking, boating, rafting, hiking, swimming, and fishing on the lake,” the buckle and D-rings are there to support the included shoulder strap. Head below for more details.

Pelican’s more lightweight Marine Series IP68 Waterproof Floating Smartphone Pouch has been a popular accessory here at 9to5Toys for a while and it also makes for affordable solution. Currently selling for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon in various colorways (or $15 a piece for the $30 2-pack), it delivers a similar setup in an even more casual approach as appropriate for vacations or at the pool as it is out in the woods and the like.

You’ll also want to scope out our coverage of Pelican’s new iPhone 14 collection. Then be sure to swing by our roundup of al the best iPhone 14 cases that are now available for purchase as well as our recent hands-on review of the new leather models from Nomad – one of our favorite brands to do it. If it’s the MagSafe gear you’re after, we also recently rounded up all of our favorite options to kit out your new iPhone 14 setup.

Pelican Marine Smartphone Dry Bag features:

With excellent water-resistant seal performance (IPX6 rating), this 100% sealed water-resistant bag provides comprehensive protection for devices in a variety of environments. A waterproof roll-top closure ensures a perfect seal, and keeps out the water, snow, dust, sand, and dirt…With a designated waterproof compartment for Smartphones( fits devices upto 7” screen), staying connected and protected has never been this easy

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!