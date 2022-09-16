Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 14: Power banks, 3-in-1 stands, mounts, more

The first wave of iPhone 14 orders are beginning to arrive, and as you’re getting everything set up on your shiny new device, we’re breaking down all the best MagSafe chargers and accessories. Ranging from must-have additions to your everyday carry to desk- and nightstand-friendly offerings, car mounts, and converters, you’ll find our favorites from all the major brands that are compatible with iPhone 14.

Apple’s MagSafe charging stand is now coming up on its second full year of being out in the wild. Since first debuting with the iPhone 12 back in 2020, we’ve now seen plenty of brands fill out their accessory stables with a wide range of chargers, mounts, and other gear designed for Apple’s latest.

If you haven’t already scored a case for your new iPhone 14, make sure to go check out our list of top recommendations. With everything from top brands like Nomad, OtterBox, Spigen, Caseology, and more, you’ll find all the best options for every handset in Apple’s stable. But for now, it’s on to the best MagSafe chargers to outfit your iPhone 14.

Best MagSafe charger for iPhone 14

Kicking off our list, there’s no accessory more essential for the iPhone 14 than a MagSafe charger. These now come in all kinds of form factors, but Apple’s official 15W model is still the best option out there when it comes to getting your device some magnetic charging tech at under $39.

There are also some other options on the market that offer 15W speeds from other brands. Two of our favorites are from Nomad and Belkin, though each of these offers more premium price tags than even Apple’s own first-party take on a MagSafe charger.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger: $60

Nomad Base One 15W MagSafe Charger: $100

Multiple brands also sell more affordable 7.5W chargers that don’t unlock the full MagSafe charging speeds for those who want to save some cash. Here are a few of our favorites, which all sell for less than the official model.

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charger: $30

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger: $21

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger: under $20

Multicharger stands work with iPhone 14 and more

When it comes to powering up more than just your iPhone 14, some of the best MagSafe chargers out there are of the multidevice variety. Of the various models that have hit the scene over the past year, there are three models, in particular, that stand out.

Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger: $150

Nomad Base One Max: $150

Twelve South HiRise 3: $100

Power banks deliver MagSafe charging away from home

MagSafe power banks have also exploded in popularity over the past year, with the iPhone 14 launch marking quite a notable selection of favorite and recent offerings on the market. Apple’s own take on the form factor remains one of the more popular options out there, though, lately, we’ve seen some other notable brands enter to take on the portable power offerings with their own.

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank: $50

Anker 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank: $80

OtterBox MagSafe Power Bank with MagSafe pass-through: $70

mophie MagSafe power station wireless stand: $130

Stand and mounts keep things in place

As far as MagSafe gear goes for propping up your iPhone 14 or integrating it into your MagSafe setup go, we have one brand that is easily a fan favorite around these parts. Earlier in the year, Moment launched a collection of MagSafe mounts designed for putting Apple’s handsets just about anywhere, including several for photographers and videographers. We previously reviewed the flagship Mobile Filmmaker Cage, but the lineup is also packed with some other offerings.

Take MagSafe on the road with a car mount

The last notable category of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 13 to definitely keep on your radar is car mounts. Ranging from more simplistic offerings that just keep your handset in view to road-ready chargers and more, there are quite a few notable brands that have entered the space. Here are three of our favorites:

iOttie Velox MagSafe Car mounts from $20

Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount: $31

Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount: $40

