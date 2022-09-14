New Pelican iPhone 14 cases bring up to 21-foot drop protection, more at 20% off from $24

After seeing the main Case-Mate collection go live, it’s now time for the Pelican protective iPhone 14 cases. This brand’s Apple gear accessories have been quite popular around here, including its iPhone protective pouches as well as the AirTags cases, and we are now seeing its range of covers live for the latest Apple handsets. Best of all, these cases are seeing some solid early price drops over at Amazon so you can protect your new iPhone 14 at a discount. Head below for the details.

Pelican protective iPhone 14 cases

The Pelican name is synonymous with protection. While its case lineup is offered under the Case-Mate fold these days, it has been manufacturing and designing protective accessories since the mid-70s for the dive market, military-grade applications, coolers, and much more. The Pelican protective iPhone 14 cases, for the most part, continue this tradition without adding loads of bulk like some of the competition on top of the inclusion of MagSafe compatibility, up to 21-foot drop protection (that’s pretty close to the best in the business from the well-known commercial brands), and more.

Dive into some of our favorite models in the lineup below and be sure to follow through the links to the Amazon storefront for pricing that undercuts the official site right now.

Pelican Protector MagSafe from $36 (Reg. $45)

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

10 Ft. Drop Protection: Superior impact-absorbing materials used in this case safeguard your iphone 14 plus against drops, bumps, dirt, or scratches; The dual layer protection combines a rigid impact-resistant outer shell and a shock-absorbing rubber lining to provide military-spec (MIL-STD-810G) protection

Pelican Ranger MagSafe from $24 (Reg. $40)

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

15 Ft. Drop Protection: Superior impact-absorbing materials used in this case safeguard your iphone 14 plus against drops, bumps, or scratches; Raised bezels around the case add an extra layer of protection to the phone camera and screen

Voyager MagSafe $56 (Reg. $70)

iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

18 Ft. Drop Protection: Superior impact-absorbing materials used in this case safeguard your iPhone 14 Max against drops, bumps, dirt, or scratches; Raised bezels add an extra layer of protection to your phone’s camera and screen

Pelican Shield MagSafe $40

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and Pro Max

21 Ft./6.4 m Drop Protection: 3x stronger than MIL-STD 810G military testing mandates (case only), this Pelican iPhone 14 case keeps your phone well protected and works perfectly with most 3rd party glass screen protectors

You can expect to see these cases land in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases shortly to sit alongside the pretty Case-Mate models and a host of the most notable options on the market right now.

For some particularly affordable options, check out the deals we are now tracking on the popular Spigen models as well as the early discounts on live from Ringke and elago. You might also want to browse through more of our favorite brands below that have now unleashed their latest covers for Apple’s new handsets:

