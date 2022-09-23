Rad Power celebrates 500,000 riders with up to $400 off e-bike sale: RadExpand 5 $1,399, more

Today, Rad Power Bikes is celebrating its 500,000th rider by launching an up to $400 off sale across its popular selection of e-bikes. Shipping is free across the board. While the savings apply to many different form-factors of electric vehicles, the RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike at $1,399 is a top pick. This model just launched earlier in the year for $1,599 and has been selling for as much since. Today’s offer now delivers $200 in savings alongside the first chance to save and a new all-time low.

Delivering a space-saving design, the RadExpand 5 merges all of the usual Rad Power Bikes features with a build that can fold closed when not in use. Its 750W electric motor can carry 275 pounds at up to 20 MPH over a 45-mile range. We found it to be a worthwhile option in our hands-on review from the spring. Though if you’re looking for something more full-featured, there are some other top picks from the sale below.

Rad Power launches Half-Million Milestone Sale

If you’re looking to make the most of the Rad Power Bikes sale and lock-in the full $400 in savings, be sure to have a look at the RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike for $1,599 shipped. Down from its usual $1,999 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low at $400 off. This beats our previous mention by $50 and is also the first discount in over a month. We walked away quite impressed in our original review of the RadRover 6 Plus, and today’s discount only makes the experience all that much better.

In what we called the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched, there’s a 750W motor that can carry 275 pounds of gear at a time. There’s also a 45-mile range which pairs with fat tires for off-road action to complete the lineup.

Accessories are also seeing big discounts in the RadPower Bikes sale, with a collection of upgrades now marked down to the best prices of the year. Including essentials for your ride like helmets, as well as add-ons like mirror, storage racks, lights, and fenders, there are 50% in savings across everything. You’ll want to check out all of the different ways to improve your riding experience right here, as well as all of the different car mounts and racks marked down on this landing page.

RadExpand 5 Electric Folding Bike features:

Our latest folding ebike has fatter tires to tackle adventures of all sorts. Featuring a step-through frame, and allows you to customize your ride with adjustable handlebars, seven speeds, and four levels of pedal-assist. In a tight spot? The RadExpand is a smart fit for RVs, small apartments, or anywhere else you may be short on space.

