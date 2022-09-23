Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink Gold Android Tablet falls to new low of $610

Woot is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink Gold Android Tablet with S Pen for $609.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $899, as it does on Amazon, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 128GB of built-in storage, a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and all-day battery life, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect content consumption device. If you need some more storage, you can toss in a microSD card up to 1TB in size. You’ll even get the S Pen included which will let you draw and take notes. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading below.

You’ll want to protect your new tablet with a screen protector. Check out this 2-pack of SPARIN screen protectors for $12.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. These protectors are constructed from tempered glass with 9H hardness to keep your screen safe, unlike plastic protectors that act more like bandaids. You won’t have to worry about the S Pen not working since the tempered glass is only 0.3mm thick. In the event you damage the first protector, you will have another ready to go so you don’t accidentally cut yourself on the broken glass.

Do you find yourself taking your phone into wet situations often or like kayaking? We’re currently tracking a deal on Pelican’s Marine Series Smartphone Dry Bag for $32. Delivering an IPX6 waterproof rating, it is described as a “100% sealed water-resistant bag” with a roll-top closure and a protected touch screen-accessible smartphone window (up to 7-inch displays).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

