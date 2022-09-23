Samsung’s 50-inch VRR Q80A QLED 4K UHD Smart TV now up to $400 off at $499 shipped

Alongside this morning’s offers on the 2022 The Frame lineup, BuyDig is now offering the 50-inch Samsung Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $499 shipped using code YK67 at checkout. Regularly $900 at Best Buy and still fetches as much there, this model is going for $700 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $520 and is now at the lowest price we can find. While this model might not have all of the bells and whistles of the latest 2022 models, there really aren’t very many Samsung 50-inch 4K TVs out there for under $500 outside of the lower-end Crystal model at $448. The Q80A delivers Quantum Dot color, an in-screen LED array, “multiple aspect ratio options for a better gaming experience,” and support for variable refresh rates. Alongside direct access to your streaming services, the 4K (2160p) display can also be controlled via Alexa, and Google Assistant with built-in Wi-Fi, a pair of USB ports, and more. Head below for additional details.

An obvious lower-cost 50-inch display would be something like Amazon’s 4K Fire TV 4-Series UHD model. It certainly isn’t a Samsung, but it also delivers much of the most important features most folks need in a display for even less. HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus are joined by the Alexa voice remote as well as three HDMI inputs and more at $350 shipped.

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some notable deals on the latest model Samsung Frame TVs with deals staring from $750. You will find all of the details you need on those offers right here alongside this new Amazon all-time we spotted on LG’s 2022 QNED 120Hz 75-inch 4K smart TV yesterday. This one features 120Hz refresh rates, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs with up to $600 in savings and you can take a closer look in our deal coverage.

Samsung Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Scenes come to life with more precise contrast controlled by in-screen lighting that delivers deep blacks and pure whites with minimal halo or blooming. Dedicated up-firing speakers deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. Powered by machine learning, our most powerful 4K processor enhances pictures from any source into crisp 4K action in each and every scene. Quantum Dots power over a billion brilliant shades of vivid and lifelike colors that stay true without fading, regardless of the scene’s brightness.

