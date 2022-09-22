LG’s 2022 QNED 120Hz 75-inch 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2 hits Amazon low at $1,197 ($600 off)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG 75-Inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,196.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $1,200, it has most recently gone for closer to $1,500 at Amazon and is now at new all-time low there. Today’s deal is up to $600 in savings and the best price we can find. Alongside the 2022 model LG 4K (2160p) panel with HDR10, HLG, and Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, this model features 120Hz refresh rates, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Joining the “seamless” addition of GeForce Now and Stadia cloud gaming, it also delivers support for FreeSync Premium and the LG Game Optimizer to enhance your home console gaming experience. More details below.

A far more affordable way to land a 75-inch 4K panel in your living room or basement is with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. While not quite as high-end an experience as the LG featured above, you’ll still get all of the typical smart TV action here with direct access to your streaming services as well as Alexa voice control, and more at $728. Hit up our launch coverage for more details.

If you’re looking to get into the PS5-enhanced 2022 model Sony displays, we are also still tracking solid offers on the 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED 4K models from $1,998 shipped. You can get a closer look at the up to $1,200 in savings to be had on these options in our previous roundup and head over to our home theater hub for even more deals including Optoma’s UHD55 Smart 4K Projector at $300 off.

LG 75-Inch QNED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The latest in LG LED TV delivers Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology, a fast refresh rate and reduced halo effect for improved clarity. Experience lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to our advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology is worth a thousand words and more by delivering richer, more accurate colors for a beautiful picture every time and local dimming improves contrast and reduces the halo effect for a clear picture. Get in the game with a 120Hz refresh rate that can keep up with the action on the court, field or ice for a sharp, colorful picture from start to finish.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!