Twelve South refreshes AirFly transmitter with better battery and more affordable price

Twelve South today is refreshing its AirFly wireless transmitter. Bringing the popular AirPods accessory into more of the modern age, the company is doubling down on its travel use cases by updating the form-factor to go alongside improved battery life and an even more affordable price tag.

Twelve South AirFly refreshed with new tech

Twelve South’s AirFly lineup has gone through quite a few different iterations over the years and has now been updated with an all-new offering. Replacing the original model that started it all, the new refreshed version seeks to solve the same issues as before with an adjusted form-factor and new features.

Just like all of the other models in the lineup, Twelve South AirFly arrives as a wireless transmitter for letting you use AirPods, or any other wireless earbuds and headphones, with older devices that aren’t equipped with Bluetooth. Its positioned as a notable travel companion for those who want to use their preferred headphones with a plane’s entertainment system, as well as workout machines at the gym and even retro gaming handhelds and the like.

There are some adjustments, though, with battery life seeing one of the more notable improvements. Its predecessor clocked in at just eight hours per charge, while this time around Twelve South steps things up to 20 or more hours. That should help ensure that you can get through cross-Atlantic flights without having to worry about the battery dying, or just keeping in your bag for routine usage without having to refuel nearly as often.

That all comes packed into a new look that’s much more in line with the design of the more recent additions to the lineup. The transmitter still will fit in your pocket or everyday carry with ease, but now sports a built-in volume control panel with a quick mute button for being able to pause audio when you need to hear flight attendant or cut out audio on your gaming handheld.

Pricing has to be one of the biggest adjustments this time around, with Twelve South actually opting to make its new AirFly adapter more affordable than before. Now serving as the most affordable offering in the lineup, the you’ll pay $34.99 for the updated model. That puts it below both the AirFly Duo at $44 as well as the flagship AirFly Pro at $55.

