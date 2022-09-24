Twinkle Star’s foam cannon with pressure washer nozzles falls to new low at $18, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Twinkle Star LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of products, including pressure washer accessories and other outdoor gear. Our top pick is the Snow Foam Cannon with Pressure Washer Nozzles for $17.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to be used with a pressure washer, this foam cannon is perfect for blasting away summer’s grime with pollen and more as we head into fall. It’s also great for once we’re into winter as salt and brine can build up on cars as well, so having a means of cleaning them at home could save some cash over the long haul. On top of that, you’ll get five more traditional pressure washer nozzles to have spares on hand should one of the ones that came with your machine stop working properly. Check out Amazon for other ways to save then head below for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up some car wash soap. That’s right, you can pick up Chemical Guys’ Mr. Pink Super Suds Car Wash Soap from under $8, depending on if you opt for Subscribe and Save or not. This soap should last you quite a while, and Chemical Guys claims that it’s great for use in foam guns, just like today’s lead deal.

Something you might not think about is keeping your smartphone safe while pressure washing. Sure, most smartphones are water resistant these days, but if water gets into the charging port, it can be a bit annoying. So, pick up the Pelican Marine Series Smartphone Dry Bag for $32, while it normally goes for $40. It even features touchscreen support so you can still use your smartphone while it’s being protected.

Twinkle Star Foam Cannon features:

High Pressure Washer Gun core and Foam Lance core are made from heavy duty brass. The gun is M22-14 Thread inlet fitting. Adjustable Foam Lance with 1/4″ quick disconnection fitting. Requires pressure washer to over 1500 PSI pressure for use, Maximum pressure: 4350PSI. 140 degree F Maximum. Capacity: 0.22 Gallon/ 1L. 5 nozzle tips kit with 0 Degree, 15 Degree, 25 Degree, 40 Degree, Soap-degree jet patterns for a variety of uses. Upgrade heavy duty brass neck with O-ring to prevent leakage. High Pressure Snow Foam Cannon can be Adjusted to your specific needs. The top knob controls the amount of water and the thickness of the foam, and the foam gun produce the thick foam. Front rotating adjustable nozzle to change jet pattern: water column and fan.

