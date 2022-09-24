VicSeed MagSafe air vent/CD slot phone mount with magnetic adapter at $25.50, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, VICSEED US (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of its smartphone mounts from $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the MagSafe Air Vent and CD Slot Car Phone Mount for $25.49. Down from $33, this is a match of the all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before at Amazon. This smartphone mount separates itself from the pack by leveraging Apple’s MagSafe technology to hold your device without any additional items required. It simply mounts to your air vent or into a CD slot and the MagSafe portion lets you simply place your iPhone on it and get going in the car. The great thing is there’s also a magnetic ring included in the package which allows you to use the mount with any smartphone. Check out Amazon for additional deals and then keep reading for more.

This 2-port USB car charger will help keep your smartphone powered while traveling. There’s two 2.4A USB-A outputs here which allows you to easily plug an iPhone or Android smartphone in. Sure, it’s not USB-C and it won’t deliver fast charging but at just $9 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s budget-friendly enough to ditch that feature.

However, for a more premium in-car charging experience, consider picking up the iOttie Aivo Boost, which is on sale for $42 right now. Delivering 48W of total charging power, which comes through 30W over USB-C PD and 18W from USB-A QuickCharge 3.0, the Aivo Boost also packs built-in Alexa. Yep, you read that right, this car charger has Alexa and Bluetooth to deliver voice-controlled turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and more.

VICSEED MagSafe Smartphone Mount features:

Without sticking any metal plates, VICSEED newest Magsafe car mount can hold iPhone 14/13/12 Series phones directly. The magnetic phone holder for car vent also works for both official and third-party MagSafe cases, say goodbye to sticking ugly metal plates or leaving the residue on your phone! We offer extra 3 metal rings for this MagSafe car mount, enabling this magnet phone holder for car to work for all phones & cases. Just stick one metal ring on your phone or case, the magnetic car mount can hold your phone firmly. Amazingly, the hollowed-out design of the metal ring will not disrupt the wireless charging function.

