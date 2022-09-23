Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa Car Charger $42, more

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual-port 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $42.46 shipped. Regularly going for $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve seen over the past few months. Coming in with a host of fairly unique features, this car charger not only offers 30W USB-C PD and 18W QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A, but also Alexa built-in. That’s right, you can simply speak commands to Alexa and this charger will respond. There’s also Bluetooth so it can connect to your car’s radio and play the commands, music, or turn-by-turn navigation back to you. So, if you’re planning any road trips this fall or maybe into the winter in a few months, then having the iOttie Avio Connect along for the ride is one of the best ways to stay connected while also keeping smartphones powered.
The award-winning Aivo Boost Dual Port Car Charger seamlessly brings the Alexa ecosystem into your vehicle for an elevated driving experience. The Aivo Boost plugs into your car’s auxiliary outlet and is powerful enough to charge two devices simultaneously through the fast charging USB-C and USB-A ports. The USB-C port is certified for PD 3.0/QC 4.0+, proving up to 30W of power, while the USB-A charging port is certified QC 3.0 with charging speeds of up to 18W. Dual microphones and a noise-canceling processor allow for clear communication with Alexa and optimal voice recognition. When using your Aivo Boost, the invoke button will allow you to wake or mute Alexa with one tap. LED indicator lights show how Alexa is interacting with your commands, so you’ll never be left wondering. The Aivo Boost is supported by the iOttie Connect App, which allows you to easily manage your device updates for a seamless user experience. This sleek and powerful accessory is the perfect complement to any vehicle. Stay connected on the road with the Aivo Boost!
