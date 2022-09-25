Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees rare discount to $169

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the official Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Now marked down for only the second time this year, you can score the first-party accessory for $169 shipped. Down from $199, this is marking the second-best discount of the year and lowest since it was last on sale back in March. While not the more feature-packed Magic Keyboard, Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio delivers an impressive experience for less. It covers your latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a folio design that protects the back while folding closed when not in use. Pairing with one of Apple’s Smart Connectors, there’s the physical keyboard which improves the typing experience and turns your iPad Pro into more of a workstation machine. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At a more affordable price point, the Twelve South BookBook cover is a notable way to add some extra protection into the mix for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This hardback leather case won’t add a physical keyboard into the mix, but does offer added protection, a built-in stand, and enough room to accommodate Apple’s Smart and Magic Keyboard Folios, on top of standalone keyboards and more. Selling for $90, this is a notable option to consider for going a different route than the purely productivity-focused discount above.

If you’re looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of iPadOS, we’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The Smart Keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a comfortable keyboard whenever you need it. No charging or pairing required. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Simply attach to your iPad Pro and type away. Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation).

