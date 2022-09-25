TP-Link’s Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera returns to low of $27 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart 1080p Security Camera (EC70) for $26.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $35, this 23% discount marks a return to the all-time low we’ve tracked. The EC70 can pan and tilt to monitor your home from one vantage point. The Kasa camera connects to your Wi-Fi so you can remotely check on your home and record to AWS servers with the Kasa subscription. Alternatively, it can also record to a local microSD card (up to 64GB). You can configure the camera to follow the motion it detects as well. Ask Alexa or Assistant to view your live camera feed on supported devices. Keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by going with the Kasa Smart 1080p Security Camera for $23 after clipping the on-page coupon. The feature set is very similar to the featured camera with some notable exceptions. This camera gets fixed in position and cannot pan or tilt. You will also have the same microSD card storage as the pan/tilt version and can also record to the AWS servers. One feature these cameras share is 2-way audio that will allow you to talk with people or pets on the other side. There is also night vision that will illuminate objects and subjects up to 30 feet away.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on Anker’s eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock with fingerprint scanner keypad down at the lowest price we’ve tracked since Prime Day at $198. Delivering five different ways to unlock the front door, this smart deadbolt packs a built-in touchscreen number pad for typing in pins alongside the unique inclusion of a fingerprint scanner.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt 1080p Security Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

