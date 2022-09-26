This 2TB NVMe SSD from Verbatim delivers 3GB/s transfer speeds at new low of $126

Amazon is currently offering the Verbatim 2TB Vi3000 PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid-State Drive for $125.84 shipped. Normally $160 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering up to 3GB/s transfer speeds, this internal SSD is perfect for your gaming or video editing rig. Being M.2, this NVMe SSD doesn’t require any cables or cords to hook up to your system. That allows for cleaner builds and also is how it can reach its faster transfer rates of 3GB/s. Sure, it’s not PCIe 4.0 or 5.0, but for most tasks at your desktop, these speeds will be just fine. Keep reading for more.

If you need mass storage that’s not as fast, consider picking up this Seagate 4TB desktop 3.5-inch HDD for $68 at Amazon. That’s just $17 per TB, while today’s deal is $63 per TB of storage. Sure, this Seagate drive will max out around 100MB/s, while the Verbatim above will hit 3GB/s. But, at the end of the day, if you need mass storage for backing up photos, videos, and more, then Seagate’s HDD is a solid choice all around.

Ready for a new system entirely? Our review of AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processors went live this morning, and we were quite impressed with what team red has to offer this generation. Delivering increased performance across the board, Ryzen 7000 is sure to deliver a solid upgrade to any workstation. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other ways you can save on battlestation upgrades.

Verbatim 2TB NVMe SSD features:

PCIe NVMe Gen 3.0 x4 interface up to 6x faster than SATA-based SSDs; not compatible with SATA interface

Blazing fast data transfer – up to 3000MB/s read and 2900MB/s write; sequential transfer speeds based on internal testing using ATTO benchmark. Actual performance may vary depending on host computer environment, and use conditions

Transform the performance of your desktop or laptop and enjoy faster system boot-up, decreased load times and increased system reliability

Small M.2 2280 form factor saves space without sacrificing performance, even with limited chassis or motherboard space; Low power consuption – ideal for laptop use

Quick and easy installation with included installation guide; spec sheet snd installation guide also available for download under Technical Specifications

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!