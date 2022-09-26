Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixboy, Sidius Nova, Severed, Peppa Pig, and more

This morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at the second-best price yet and today’s refurbished iPhone 12/mini/Pro Max sale, you’ll find the rest of the ongoing Apple deals waiting in our dedicated hub. For now we are turning our attention to Monday’s most notable app deals including titles like Peppa Pig: Fun Fair, Severed, Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer, Patterning 2 : Drum Machine, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Politaire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sidius Nova: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Fun Fair: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TrackIt: Locate Lost Devices: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Focus Noodles: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: IP Scanner Pro: $40 (Reg. $45)

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl $36, LEGO Skywalker Deluxe $42, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forager: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Special Edition: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $1 (Reg. $11)

More Pixboy:

Pixboy is a mad scientist who produced a powerful elixir. Unfortunately, a gang of naughty dogs stole it. Help him to beat all enemies, to face all challenges, to get an elixir, and to prove he’s the best. Feel the retro vibes during hours of adventure! 1-bit color, chunky pixel art, chiptune music – all is a ticket back to the past!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!