Save $49 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at second-best price yet of $280

After news dropped this past weekend that Apple won’t be holding one of its usual October keynote events and that we might not even see a refreshed entry-level iPad, Amazon is marking down the latest 10.2-inch iPad to one of the lowest prices yet. Starting at $279.99 shipped in two colors for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer is down from $329 in either case and marking the second-best discount to date. This comes within just $1 of the all-time low and is a rare chance to save. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is anything but, and now delivers its compelling suite of features for an even more compelling price.

The iPadOS experience is centered around the recent A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. And with reports that there won’t be a formal October keynote event, Apple may not even be planning a refreshed model this year period. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $70. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad that is also on sale. You’d normally pay $99, and this ongoing price cut lets you score the complete iPadOS package for far less than retail.

Looking to get in on the latest that Apple has to offer in terms of the flagship side of the iPadOS lineup? We’re currently tracking new all-time lows on its latest M1 machines. Pairing perfectly with the lead deal, the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is now $199 off with its Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity in tow across several storage capacities and models at new all-time lows from $900.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

