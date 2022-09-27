Belkin’s AirPlay 2 Alexa Speaker hits Amazon low at $80, plus Assistant model up to $120 off

Amazon is now offering the the Belkin Alexa SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. You’ll also find the Google Assistant edition marked down to the same price via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $300 directly from Belkin and more like $200 at Best Buy, today’s deals are $10 below our previous mentions and the lowest price we can find. The Alexa model in particular is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low as well. Carrying a Devialet-engineered audio system, these smart speakers feature typical Bluetooth streaming from all of your smart gear alongside Google Assistant or Alexa voice control. From there, the whole home audio-ready experience (this system can be paired with other Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers) also provides AirPlay 2 functionality as well as a Qi charging pad (up to 10W for compatible devices) so you can just drop your smartphone on top to juice back up. Head below for more details.

Something like the Echo Dot 4th Gen is a notable lower-cost alternative that comes in at $50 shipped right now. It will deliver a similar Alexa experience alongside even deeper integration with your other smart home gear, just don’t expect to get the AirPlay 2 action and Qi charging pad here.

A more portable solution that can pump out some impressive power is JBL’s regularly $130 Flip 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Fortunately, you can land one for $75 Prime shipped right now via Woot and all of the details you need on that are right here. And while Amazon is scheduled to launch its next wave of new smart products and gadgets this week, you might also want to check out the ongoing price drop on its smart Echo Studio speaker and Echo Sub bundle at over $82 off as well.

Belkin SoundForm Elite Smart Speaker features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality from a compact device

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology by Devialet provides absolute fidelity and exceptional performance

“Push-Push” dual woofer design by Devialet cancels vibrations while delivering a deep, impactful bass experience

Use Alexa to play music and more – just by using your voice

Integrated fast wireless charging up to 10-watts for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone SE, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 plus, S20 Ultra, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10e, S10, S10 plus, Note10, Note10 plus, S9, S9 plus, Note9, S8, S8 plus, Google Pixel 4, 4XL, 3, 3XL and more

