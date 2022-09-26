Bundle Amazon’s smart Echo Studio speaker and Echo Sub at over $82 off, now $247.50

Ahead of this week’s Amazon gear showcase, we are now seeing another Echo Studio home entertainment bundle deal. Amazon is now offering the Echo Studio and Echo Sub together for $247.49 shipped. This deal is for Prime members only. Regularly $330 as a bundle, purchasing the Echo Studio smart speaker and Echo Sub individually would run you just as much right now. Today’s deal is $82.50 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for this particular configuration. You’re essentially landing Amazon’s current-generation top of the line smart speaker with five drivers, direct voice control access to your audio streaming services, and the ability to “automatically sense the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.” Add in some extra thump with the Echo sub, and you’re looking at a perfectly capable smart home audio setup that will surely out power most smaller portable Bluetooth speakers. Hit up our Echo buying guide for more details on the current-generation lineup and head below for more details.

Landing an Echo (4th Gen) is a notable alternative to the bundle above that will still bring home Alexa voice command action in an Amazon-made smart speaker. It clear won’t be as powerful or as feature-rich overall, but it is also nearly $150 less than the setup featured above.

Not only does Amazon have a big-time showcase scheduled for this week where we will almost certainly see its next generation smart home, speaker, and display gear, but a new Fall Prime sale event has now been made official. Dive into our coverage for the details on the upcoming fall Prime Early Access sale launching ahead of holiday shopping season right here to get an early jump on discounts for its latest gear and a whole lot more.

Echo Studio with Echo Sub features:

This bundle includes one Echo Studio device and one Echo Sub device.

Add rich bass to your music experience. Echo Sub delivers down-firing, 100W deep bass sound through a 6” woofer. When paired with Echo Studio, you can feel the music as it fills the room

Immersive sound – 5 speakers produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs. Dolby Atmos technology adds space, clarity, and depth.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, and more. With Amazon Music HD, play 50 million songs in HD plus a growing library of music mastered in 3D.

Adapts to any room – Automatically senses the acoustics of your space, fine-tuning playback for optimal sound.

