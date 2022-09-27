Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones deliver ANC at second-best price of $249 (Reg. $329)

Several retailers are now offering the latest Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $249 shipped including Amazon and Best Buy. Available in two different styles, today’s offer is down from the usual $329 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date. This is $30 under our previous mention, the lowest since Prime Day, and a total of $80 in savings. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of new over-ear ANC headphones, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 just launched last month and arrive with some pretty notable specs for a more mid-range pair of cans. The inclusion of active noise cancellation is already pretty compelling for the $150 price point, but there’s also 50-hour playback, Bluetooth 5.3, and a companion app for tweaking the sound preferences. I personally took these for a spin back before launch day, and walked away with a favorable first impression that you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out the latest from Bose, which dropped right in the middle of Apple’s Far Out event earlier in the month. Interrupting the AirPods Pro 2 debut, the new QuietComfort II earbuds arrive with plenty of notable features aimed at taking on the latest from both Apple and Samsung. So while they aren’t quite matched up against the over-ear cans above, these new releases do include improved ANC, personalized audio, and a noticeably smaller form-factor to give true wireless competitors a run for their money.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

