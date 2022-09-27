ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat with built-in air quality sensor sees first discount to $232

Earlier this year, ecobee launched a new version of its popular Smart Thermostat with a refreshed design and some new tricks up its sleeve. Today, one of the very first chances to save is going live at Amazon, with the new ecobee Smart Thermostat dropping to $232.38 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this is only the second cash discount since hitting the scene in May and an all-time low at that. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Both of the previous-generation ecobee Smart Thermostats are also on sale today at Amazon, as well. These lack the more premium builds as well as the added air quality monitoring features, but will have you using Siri or Alexa to control the temperature throughout fall and into winter for less.

Then for a flashier smart home upgrade, be sure to go check out the all-time lows we spotted on the new Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets. Pricing starts at $54 for the expansion pack, with the starter kit leading the way at $162 from its usual $200 going rate to deliver modular, ambient lighting into your space.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

