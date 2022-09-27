Kershaw’s popular mini Cinder Pocket Knife drops to 2022 Amazon low at $7 (Reg. $12+)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife for $6.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 directly from Kershaw where it is currently going for $12, this model has more typically been in the $9 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked this year. This is one of the more popular and affordable options in the mini pocket knife category from a a trusted brand. It delivers a 1.4-inch stonewashed blade that’s great for outdoor adventures, opening packages at home, and as a general utility tool. It features a liner lock system as well as a steel plate to hold the blade firmly in place and to prevent unexpected fold back on top of the glass-filled nylon handle, an integrated bottle opener, and Kershaw’s lifetime warranty. More details below.

There aren’t a ton of additional options at this price from the big name brands in the space. But this Tac-Force- Spring Assisted Folding Pocket Knife is worth consideration. It comes in at under $5 Prime shipped while delivering a wooden handle, a black stainless steel drop point blade, and an integrated pocket clip.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on Kershaw’s multifunction Barricade pocket knife with a glass breaking tool and a seatbelt cutter at $22.50 Prime shipped. Just be sure to dive into our latest roundup of the best pocket knives and multi-tools to browse through some of our favorite options out there across a broad series of price ranges.

Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Pocket Knife features:

Thumbstud smoothly assists blade’s manual open in classic style

Liner Lock securely lock blade during use; steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back

Open length: 4 inches; closed length: 2.6 inches, slightly longer than average key, making it perfect for keychain carry

Uniquely small yet capable for daily tasks; two-toned wonder opens packages, breaks down boxes, trims stems, cuts duct tape, twine and rope, notches wood and more

Kershaw backs its knives with limited warranty for lifetime of original owner; knives are guaranteed against defects in material and construction and to perform as advertised

