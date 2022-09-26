Kershaw’s multifunction Barricade pocket knife has a glass break and seatbelt cutter at $22.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Barricade Multifunction Rescue Pocket Knife for $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $27 or more, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since 2022. Offering a multifunction design, this pocket knife has a bright orange handle as well to make it easy to find in unexpected emergencies. The knife also doubles as a carbide-tip glass breaker and seatbelt cutter, which is part of what makes it multi-function. On top of that, the blade itself is coated with a carbon-enhanced black oxide to hold an edge longer. Keep reading for more.

Further bolster your EDC by adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your pocket for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Kershaw Barricade Knife features:

A budget friendly, reliable, top-of-the-line Chinese produced steel, 8Cr13MoV steel has carbon and slightly less nickel for hardness and edge retention. Kershaw’s precision heat treated 8Cr13MoV steel strongly takes and holds an edge and offers wear resistance that can withstand damage from both abrasive and adhesive wear. 8Cr13MoV is a value blade steel featuring high performing characteristics.

