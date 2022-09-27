LEGO’s 1,300-piece Seinfeld set sees very first discount to $70 with Jerry, George, and more

While Dunder Mifflin fans have their eyes set on the new LEGO Office set dropping at the start of next month, other sitcom enjoyers can save ahead of time on last year’s TV show-inspired addition to the Ideas lineup. Courtesy of Amazon, the LEGO Ideas Seinfeld set is now on sale for the very first time. Dropping down to $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon, this is a $10 discount from its usual $80 going rate and a new all-time low. Having launched last June, the very first Seinfeld set arrives as just one of the latest sitcom renditions to hit the LEGO world. Assembling Jerry’s iconic New York apartment, the 1,326-piece set recreates all of the expected locales like his kitchen, living room, and even the hallway across from Kramer’s. If the minifigure versions of Jerry, George, Elaine, Kramer, and Newman weren’t already enough, there are tons of references to the show packed into the set.

Aside from all of the little callbacks to the nine seasons of the show, the exclusive new minifigures really are the star of the show. All five of them feature detailed designs to pull off the character’s signature looks from Jerry’s blue button up shirt to Elaine’s stylish suit and more. Our hands-on review really breaks down what you can expect from the model, and highlights many of the different easter eggs scattered throughout the 1,300-piece model.

Of course, the next sitcom set from the LEGO Group will be dropping in just a few days with the highly-anticipated kit from The Office. Featuring the same design as the Seinfeld model, this one takes a trip over to Scranton, Pennsylvania to recreate the Dunder Mifflin offices complete with 1,164 pieces and 15 different minifigures. You’ll definitely want to go check out all of the inclusions in the upcoming set ahead of its launch on October 1.

More on the LEGO Seinfeld set:

Seinfeld was ‘the show about nothing’ that made everyone laugh, and now you can celebrate the legendary TV sitcom with this collectible LEGO Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328) of Jerry’s apartment. Its packed with authentic details to delight fans, such as the kitchen/living room where Jerry and friends would hang out and the hallway from where neighbor Kramer would burst in.

