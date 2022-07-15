LEGO officially reveals new 1,164-piece ‘The Office’ set with 15 Dunder Mifflin minifigures

After being teased yesterday and our subsequent report on what to expect from the latest Ideas set, the new LEGO The Office kit has been officially revealed. Landing on October 1, the upcoming brick-built recreation of Dunder Mifflin is packed with 15 different LEGO minifigures of the cast from the popular mockumentary series including Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, and more.

LEGO The Office set officially revealed with 15 minifigures

Stacking up to 1,164 pieces, the latest LEGO Ideas set has been finally revealed as The Office. Bringing the iconic office building of the Scranton-based paper company Dunder Mifflin into LEGO form, the new creation is packed with references to the show. The main build is designed in a similar manner to the other creations we’ve seen that look to recreate iconic sitcoms like the Friends Central Perk set and last year’s Seinfeld set, though this is certainly the largest of the three.

It assembles the main room of the Dunder Mifflin building, including everything from the reception desk to Michael’s office, the meeting room, and all of the sales desks. But as for the references, the LEGO Group really brought in all of the expected callbacks to the series. There’s everything from Stanley with his pretzel to Kevin dropping his chili, a new printed piece with Dwight’s stapler in Jell-O, and so much more. And of course, Michael has his golden Dundee statue proudly displayed on his mini brick-built desk.

Minifigures though are the real star of the show, and you’re getting a whopping 15 of them. You’re getting the entire cast of characters from the show, including the starring roles like Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, and Pam Beesly. Not to mention the rest of the Dunder Mifflin employees in LEGO form like Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson, and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela’s cat Garbage! So the LEGO Group really pulled out all of the stops this time around for the set themed around The Office.

Pricing has also been officially revealed today. The upcoming LEGO The Office set will officially arrive on October 1 with a $119.99 price tag. Though you can already lock in your purchase thanks to pre-orders going live direct from the LEGO Shop site.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!