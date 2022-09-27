Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch Tablet with custom SQ2 processor at new low of $800

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ2/16GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet Computer for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 38% discount, or solid $500 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked with this deal matched over at Best Buy and B&H now matching the previous low at $900. Running Windows 11, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ2 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports to connect an external monitor alongside a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.
You can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $260.50. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.
We’re also tracking a deal on Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/512GB down at its new low of $625. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect light and portable workstation weighing in at just 2.48 pounds. This is a better-suited option for those looking for a portable solution for light office or school work.
Microsoft Surface Pro X features:
- Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.
- Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.
- Whether you’re editing a photo in Adobe Lightroom, streaming Halo Master Chief Collection, or smashing through emails in Outlook, Surface Pro X with Windows 11 is built for what you do.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!