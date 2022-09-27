Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch Tablet with custom SQ2 processor at new low of $800

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch SQ2/16GB/256GB Wi-Fi Only Tablet Computer for $799.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 38% discount, or solid $500 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked with this deal matched over at Best Buy and B&H now matching the previous low at $900. Running Windows 11, the Surface Pro X is designed to give you pro-level performance in a slim package with the custom SQ2 octa-core ARM processor. The built-in kickstand allows you to position the tablet at any angle you want while working with the two USB-C ports to connect an external monitor alongside a dedicated magnetic charging port. Here you’ll have access to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless support. Head below for more.

You can use some of your savings to pick up the platinum Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Surface Slim Pen 2 for $260.50. The keyboard is covered in luxurious Alcantara material for a soft, warm feel while being used with a large trackpad for “precise control and navigation.” The Slim Pen 2 allows for real-time writing with “pin-point accuracy” and the ability to even shade while drawing. There is even a haptic motor inside the pen to create the illusion of writing. The keyboard comes with a dedicated storage tray for the pen as well so it’s always ready for use with the tray even recharging the pen.

We’re also tracking a deal on Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/512GB down at its new low of $625. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect light and portable workstation weighing in at just 2.48 pounds. This is a better-suited option for those looking for a portable solution for light office or school work.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

Windows unlocks more experiences than ever. From photos to Photoshop, applications optimized for Windows on ARM make the sky the limit with Surface Pro X.

Windows 11 has what you need for whatever’s next. Family, friends, obsessions, music, creations — Windows 11 is the one place for it all with a fresh new feel and tools that make it easier to be efficient.

Whether you’re editing a photo in Adobe Lightroom, streaming Halo Master Chief Collection, or smashing through emails in Outlook, Surface Pro X with Windows 11 is built for what you do.

