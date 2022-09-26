Microsoft’s regularly $800 Surface Laptop Go 2 with 13.5-hour battery life falls to new low at $625

Amazon is now offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/256GB for $624.99 shipped. Normally going for $800, this solid $175 price drop is the new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect light and portable workstation weighing in at just 2.48 pounds. The 12.4-inch 3:2 PixelSense display gives you more vertical real estate to work on documents or whatever you need to increase productivity with an overall battery life of up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect, and headphone jack to round out the Surface Laptop Go 2. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

While the I/O here may be enough for some, it is nice to have more when you’re at home or in the office. You can use some of your savings with today’s deal to pick up the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub for $75 to expand the I/O over a single connection. Here you will have access to a single USB-C port with passthrough charging capability, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.0 output with 4K 60Hz support, a VGA port, and Gigabit Ethernet. It should be noted that the VGA and HDMI outputs will not work at the same time and the USB-C port does not support charging the laptop it is connected to but can charge devices plugged into it. While there is not a ton of extra ports here, you do get some key additions like support for a wired internet connection and an external display.

If you instead want to make the jump over to Apple silicon, we’re tracking deals on the latest M2 MacBook Air with the 512GB model now discounted to $1,399 in Midnight which is one of the first discounts and a new all-time low. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features:

Sleek and light with performance you can count on. A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4″ PixelSense™ touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, long battery life, and a performance boost for the things you love to do. With 11th Gen Intel® speed for day-to-day apps, streaming, and casual gaming. It’s signature Surface style, speed, and convenient security for you and everyone in your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!