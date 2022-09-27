Smith & Wesson’s unique Karambit folding knife falls to second-best price of the year at $13

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Karambit Folding Knife for $12.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal going rate of $16, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. This unique-looking knife measures 7.9-inches overall with a blade length of 3.1-inches. The blade is comprised of 7Cr17MoV high carbon stainless steel and the handle is made from black G-10. This knife also comes backed by Smith & Wesson’s limited lifetime warranty, which covers it should there be something that fails due to a manufacturing defect. Keep reading for more.

With how low-cost this knife is, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another EDC item for less. However, this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight is a great item to pick up for just $5 at Amazon. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Don’t forget that right now the popular Kershaw mini Cinder Pocket Knife is down to a 2022 low at Amazon. Available for $7, it normally goes for $12 and this cute knife is easy to keep hidden in a pocket until it’s needed. On top of that, you’ll find that it’s a solid choice for your compact EDC. Then, swing by our tools guide to find all the other ways you can save.

Smith & Wesson Karambit Folding Knife features:

Smith and Wesson focuses on creating knives that are ready for all situations. Whether you are a knife collector, survivalist or a first responder, you can trust that your S&W knife will be the tool you can rely on in any situation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!