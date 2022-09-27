Power your new iPhone 14 with Apple’s official MagSafe charger at best price in months of $30

Have a shiny new iPhone 14 arrive over the past week? Woot is now marking down a must-have accessory to the best price in months, with Apple’s official MagSafe charger dropping to $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Normally fetching $39, today’s offer amounts to the lowest we’ve seen in several months while matching our previous mention. This is a rare chance to bring home the must-have iPhone 14 charger without paying full price.

Whether you just had an iPhone 14 series handset hit your front porch over the last few days or want to bring some MagSafe charging tech to an existing 12 or 13 series handset, Apple’s official charger is quite the notable buy on sale. It provides 15W charging speeds and will magnetically snap right onto the back of your device, delivering all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to plug anything in.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12 or 13’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

All of today’s other best deals are now up for grabs in our Apple guide. All-time lows are the name of the game so far with a $150 discount dropping the M2 MacBook Air to its best price yet all while joining some of the best prices yet on official Apple Watch bands, iPads, and more much.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!