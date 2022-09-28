Amazon knocks up to $150 off De’Longhi espresso machines with new lows from $300

Amazon is now offering up to $150 off a series of De’Longhi espresso machines starting with the EC885M Dedica Arte model at $299.95 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a solid $100 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model delivers a 15-bar pressure pump alongside a compact 6-inch wide form-factor to provide professional-style espresso without taking up your entire countertop. It is also easier to use than some of the manual options out there with an automatic Flow Stop feature that “dispenses just the right amount of espresso” alongside the built-in steam wand to “achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos.” Head below for more De’Longhi espresso machine deals.

As we mentioned above, there are a couple more De’Longhi espresso machines on sale right now at Amazon. Entering at $150 off the going rate, there are a pair of higher-end models starting from $550 shipped for folks looking to take their at-home barista game up a notch or two. You’ll find all of the deals waiting for you on this landing page.

This discounted Cuisinart touchscreen grinder makes for a notable accessory to the machines above, but if you prefer your drip coffee and single-serve pods over the espresso options, take a look at the deal we spotted on Ninja’s K-Cup and ground beans dual brewer. Regularly $200 or more, you can land one in your kitchen for $112 shipped, or one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked for a new unit. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen deals.

De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte features:

15-BAR PROFESSIONAL PRESSURE: Assures quality results, with adjustable controls for personal preferences.

My LatteArt STEAM WAND: Makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos

STYLE, MEET COUNTERTOP: Just 6” wide, the compact design eliminates kitchen clutter. The exclusive stainless steel finish combines form and function atop your counter.

BREW LIKE A PRO: This machine includes a professional tamper and a large filter basket that accommodates up to 18g of ground coffee. It gives you the power to brew authentic barista-quality beverages just like your favorite coffeehouse.

